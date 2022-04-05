State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,212 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after buying an additional 147,513 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.25. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.