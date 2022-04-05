State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 578 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Catalent worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Catalent by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after acquiring an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

