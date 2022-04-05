State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after buying an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $19,555,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 389.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.29. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

