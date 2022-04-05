State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.18 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.