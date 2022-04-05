State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.90 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $323.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.