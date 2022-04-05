State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.07 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,057,000 after acquiring an additional 174,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

