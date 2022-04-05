State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.39 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.