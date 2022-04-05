State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.95 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $20,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

