State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.53 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $21,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,056 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,788 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

