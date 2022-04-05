State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,248 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.