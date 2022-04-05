State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,514 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

