State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 664 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,185,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $398.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.46. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

