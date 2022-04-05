State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,127 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.