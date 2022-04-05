State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,646 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.
In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
