State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,393 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Ameren worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

