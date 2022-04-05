Stealth Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $989.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009550 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

