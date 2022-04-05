StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

