Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stem were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 158.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 75.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $11,931,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 924.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 392,897 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STEM opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,121 shares of company stock worth $2,975,850 in the last quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

