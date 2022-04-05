Stifel Nicolaus Trims Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Target Price to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

TORXF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. 76,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,615. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

