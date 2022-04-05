Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 463,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,952. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

