StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

BVXV stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.52.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

