StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.96 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

