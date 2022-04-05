StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.
NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.96 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
