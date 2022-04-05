StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $32.29.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.