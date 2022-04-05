StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

