StockNews.com Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Sell

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
NYSE KEP opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.
