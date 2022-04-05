StockNews.com Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Sell

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NYSE KEP opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

