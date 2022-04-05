StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.