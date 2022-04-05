StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $1.37 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
