StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 97,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

