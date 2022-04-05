StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

