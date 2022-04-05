StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of PROV stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.
About Provident Financial (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
