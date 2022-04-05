StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of WLFC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,607.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.23.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $31,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,579 shares of company stock worth $385,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth about $138,033,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

