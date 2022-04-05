StockNews.com Lowers Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) to Sell

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.84. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.62.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
