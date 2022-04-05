StockNews.com Lowers Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.76. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -189.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 51,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.