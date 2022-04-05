StockNews.com Upgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Hold

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

