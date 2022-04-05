StockNews.com Upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Buy

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Prologis stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a 52-week low of $107.76 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

