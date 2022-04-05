Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.29.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STOK opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.34. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after buying an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 440.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.