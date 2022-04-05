StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 77,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,991,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.
A number of research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
