StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 77,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,991,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.39.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

