Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.80 Million

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to report $157.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.05 million. Stratasys reported sales of $134.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $686.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,085.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,629 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,548,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,978,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

