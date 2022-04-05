Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Strattec Security stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 573.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 120,035 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

