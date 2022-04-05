Strs Ohio Buys 8,900 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Daktronics by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 345,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Daktronics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 388,700 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAKT opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 million, a P/E ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.61. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

