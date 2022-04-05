Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 596,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.