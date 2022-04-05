Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Home Bancorp worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

HBCP opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

