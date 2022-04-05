Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

