Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.29% of Surface Oncology worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 12.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 248,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

