Strs Ohio Sells 2,700 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.66.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

