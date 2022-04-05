Strs Ohio Sells 3,400 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of PCSB Financial worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 466,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PCSB stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94. PCSB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $293.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.63.

PCSB Financial ( NASDAQ:PCSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 24.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

