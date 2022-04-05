Strs Ohio Sells 4,700 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after buying an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,514,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after buying an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Lancaster Colony (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.