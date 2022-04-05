Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.