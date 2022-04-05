Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 4,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,862. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

