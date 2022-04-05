SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE SXC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 7,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $726.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 689,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

