SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.
Shares of SPWR stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
