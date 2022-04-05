SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

