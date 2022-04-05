SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPWR. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. SunPower has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $11,756,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

